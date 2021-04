John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate visits China from April 14 to 17, and exchanges opinions with his Chinese counterpart on climate change cooperation between China and the United States.

“Everybody benefits when China and the U.S. can work together,” said one expert.

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505