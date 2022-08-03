China unhappy with Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

China says the visit of Mrs Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, to China’s Taiwan region is a serious violation of the one-China principle.

A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the visit was also a violation of the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqué.

It said on August 2, in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Mrs Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region.

It noted that the visit had a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”.”

The statement said China firmly opposed and sternly condemned this and had made serious démarche and strong protest to the US.

“There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” it said

“This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971.”

It noted that since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries had established diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle.

It said the one-China principle was a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

The statement said in 1979, the US made a clear commitment in the China-US Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations — “The US of America recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China.”

It said within this context, the people of the US would maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.

It said Congress, as a part of the US Government, was inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the US Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region.

It said China was all along opposed to the visit to Taiwan by US congressional members, and the US executive branch has the responsibility to stop such a visit.

It said since Speaker Pelosi was the incumbent leader of the US Congress, her visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, was a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges with Taiwan.

“China absolutely does not accept this, and the Chinese people absolutely reject this,” it said.

It noted that the Taiwan question was the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations.

It said the Taiwan Strait was facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause was the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the US to change the status quo.

It said the Taiwan authorities had kept seeking US support for their independence agenda; saying they refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus, go all out to push forward “de-sinicization”, and promote “incremental independence”.

“China and the US are two major countries. The right way for them to deal with each other lies only in mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, no-confrontation and win-win cooperation,” it said.

“The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, and no other country is entitled to act as a judge on the Taiwan question.”

It said China strongly urges the US to stop playing the “Taiwan card” and using Taiwan to contain China.

It urges the US to stop meddling in Taiwan and interfering in China’s internal affairs; adding that it should stop supporting and conniving at “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in any form.