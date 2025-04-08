China Vows Firm Response if U.S. Pursues Tariff Escalation

China has signaled strong resistance to potential new tariffs from the United States, warning it will respond decisively if Washington proceeds with increased trade restrictions.

During a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed reports of a possible 50 percent tariff hike on Chinese imports by the United States. Lin criticized the measure as a violation of international trade rules and a threat to global economic stability.

He stated that the indiscriminate application of tariffs undermines the rights of other countries, breaches World Trade Organization regulations, and disrupts the multilateral trade system. “It is typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying,” Lin said, adding that such actions have been widely condemned by the international community.

Emphasizing that China does not seek conflict but will not back down from one, Lin remarked, “No winners emerge from trade wars, and protectionism offers no viable path forward.” He warned that coercive tactics would not succeed against China and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to safeguard its interests.

“If the United States disregards bilateral and global concerns and proceeds with a trade or tariff war, China will fight to the end,” Lin said.

The comments reflect growing tension between the world’s two largest economies amid longstanding disputes over trade practices, tariffs, and technological competition. As both sides weigh their next steps, global markets and supply chains may once again be caught in the crossfire.