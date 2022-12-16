China will definitely achieve its Second Centenary Goal: Vietnamese politician

By Yang Ye

The Governance of China” mirrors the rich connotation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, such as adhering to the people-centered philosophy, exercising law-based governance on all fronts, and enforcing full and rigorous Party self-governance, said Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Nguyen Xuan Thang, also Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council of the CPV and Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said the book is a masterpiece that reflects Xi’s governance ideas and practices.

The chairman has long been engaged in the theoretical studies of the CPV. He pays close attention to the theoretical innovation made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) during its hundred-year struggle.

He told People’s Daily that the first volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” was published in 2014, and the Vietnamese version of the book was launched by the National Political Publishing House of Vietnam together with China’s Foreign Language Press, on the occasion when Xi paid a state visit to Vietnam in November 2015.

“This book impressed me very much. It systematically and profoundly expounds on the governance experience of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. President Xi has raised a series of new philosophies, ideas and strategies of groundbreaking significance in the book,” he noted.

Nguyen Xuan Thang attaches high importance to the theoretical exchanges between the CPV and the CPC. He has attended multiple theoretical seminars between the two parties and dialogues between the think tanks of the two countries.

He said the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” provides important reference for CPV cadres and Vietnamese scholars engaged in theoretical and practical studies, helps its readers deepen their understanding of the CPC and the top leader of China, enhances their knowledge of scientific socialism, and presents to them the institutional advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He spoke highly of the people-centered development philosophy proposed by Xi, as well as Xi’s emphasis on comprehensively deepening reform and opening up as well as carrying forward the fighting spirit.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China has completed the historic feats of eradicating absolute poverty and finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, he said.

He said Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era not only serves as a guide to action for the CPC and the Chinese people to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also contributes Chinese wisdom and Chinese approaches to promoting world peace and development.

“It needs to be emphasized that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era bears important significance to the development of socialism around the world. It makes important contributions to enriching and developing Marxism and sheds light on other socialist countries,” he remarked.

Nguyen Xuan Thang said China has made remarkable achievements in the past 10 years, and he was deeply impressed by the country’s policies ensuring that rural poor people have no worries about food and clothing and have access to compulsory education, basic medical services and safe housing.

“China has achieved its goal of eradicating absolute poverty as scheduled. The 98.99 million people in rural areas who were living below the current poverty threshold all shook off poverty. China has embarked on a new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, and is marching toward its Second Centenary Goal. I believe that under the leadership of the CPC, China will definitely achieve this goal,” he told People’s Daily.

He said China made such achievements because the CPC takes the Chinese people’s stance as its fundamental political stance, and because the CPC and the Chinese people always seek truth from facts and make determined endeavor.

Just like Xi says in the book, “The successes of yesterday do not guarantee future successes, and the glories of the past do not guarantee glories in the future.”

China will always ride out the storm with its people and stay heart to heart with them. Taking their priorities as its own and acting on their wishes, China will continue the hard work to turn its people’s aspiration for a better life into a living reality.