China will keep promoting friendship, cooperation and harmony among all nations

By He Yin,

“China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2025 New Year message.

His remarks demonstrate to the world China’s sincere hope to strengthen friendship and cooperation with other countries, its broad vision to rise above estrangement and conflict, and its great passion for caring for the future of humanity.

Friendly cooperation has always been the defining feature of China’s external exchanges. Drawing inspiration from its profound traditional culture, China has always valued making friends widely and deeply, followed the communication approaches of acting in good faith and being friendly to others, and strived for the ideals of pursuing the common good for all and promoting harmony among all nations.

These cultural values reflect the Chinese people’s respect for diversity and inclusiveness, and their commitment to working together with other countries for the common good.

Chinese diplomacy also emphasizes friendship and cooperation. In October 2024, Xi met with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Beijing. He recalled that a foreign friend of his once told him that friendship is a big deal, and a world of friendship is a world of peace.

Xi’s remarks show that the streams of friendship and the vitality of cooperation can converge into a powerful force that promotes world peace and development, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In promoting friendship and cooperation with other countries, China always values mutual respect and treats others as equals.

China always believes that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. It supports all countries in independently choosing development paths suited to their respective national conditions, and is ready to share development opportunities brought by Chinese modernization.

Today, China has established diplomatic relations with 183 countries and has become a major trading partner of over 150 countries and regions, creating a closer global network of partnerships.

In promoting friendship and cooperation with other countries, China always values win-win cooperation and mutual benefit.

China believes that win-win cooperation is the sure way to success in launching major initiatives that benefit all. This is also a vital experience learned from China’s foreign exchange practices.

On Dec. 31, 2024, the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement Further Upgrade Protocol entered into force. On Jan. 1, 2025, the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement took effect. As China continues to expand high-level opening up, it has provided new opportunities for global development with new achievements of Chinese modernization.

In promoting friendship and cooperation with other countries, China always values openness, inclusiveness, and mutual learning among different civilizations.

As an old Chinese saying goes, “All living things should flourish without harming each other; all ways of life should thrive without hindering each other.”

China has announced the initiative of inviting 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs in a five-year span, contributing to the development of China-U.S. relations and world peace. It has also invited 1,000 members of African political parties to China to deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance.

China has established the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens, creating a new platform for civilizational exchange and mutual learning between China, Greece, and other nations around the world. Moreover, China has developed over 3,000 international friendship city relationships with more than 140 countries across five continents, building a global network of friendships and partnerships.

With tangible actions, China has built bridges for people-to-people exchanges and encouraged people of all countries to promote mutual learning among different civilizations and foster people-to-people connectivity, injecting stronger momentum into human progress and world peace.

Sincerity is the foundation for friendship and long-term dedication is the basis of international cooperation. As changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world and the international situation becomes increasingly turbulent, the world needs to strengthen friendship and cooperation more than ever before.

China remains committed to promoting friendship and cooperation, and stands ready to work with all countries to converge the powerful force that promotes world peace and development and builds a community with a shared future for mankind.