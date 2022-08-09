The United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC News.

“China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said during an interview regarding her controversial trip to the self-governed island on August 2-3 as part of her Indo-Pacific trip.

She added that China may get in the way of Taiwan joining international organizations like the WHO, but it would not be allowed to say who can visit Taiwan.

While repeatedly pressed about the timing of her trip and whether it undermined other objectives of the Biden administration, such as working with China not to “rearm” Russia, Pelosi insisted that the trip was “absolutely” worth it.

Pelosi downplayed her trip as following President Biden’s direction to focus on the Asia-Pacific and supporting his Indo-Pacific economic framework initiative. She also noted that other US politicians had visited the island in recent months without little attention.

Pelosi said the US should “show China that we support Taiwan,” while noting the US still supported the One China policy.