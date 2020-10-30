China’s 14th Five-Year Plan is expected to catalyze equitable development domestic and abroad based on the country’s robust economic growth during the past five years, a Kenyan expert has told Xinhua.

Cavince Adhere, an international relations researcher with a focus on China-Africa relations, said that unlike other countries, China’s middle-range and long-range planning episodes feature stability, predictability and continuity of development programs.

“This has made it easy for China to achieve its socio-economic transformation aspirations within set parameters and timelines,” Adhere said. He added that so far, China has registered far-reaching and multifaceted achievements in building a moderately prosperous society.

Adhere said that during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), the economic gains made by China have been beyond the expectations of many within its borders and around the world, with its economic development continuing to promote growth across the globe.

One of the most desirable goals of the Chinese government during the 13th Five-Year Plan was to eliminate extreme poverty within its borders by 2020, the researcher said.

“Despite the ravages of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Beijing is on its way to achieving this goal, having lifted over 850 million people out of poverty,” Adhere said. He said that China’s poverty reduction efforts have made significant contributions to global sustainable development goals in several ways.

“First, it offers tangible lessons on how to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. Second, it has freed up resources that can now be targeted at the most deserving populations within bilateral and multilateral platforms,” said Adhere.

The expert said that in countries that for decades have been experiencing similar domestic conditions, Beijing’s success is an enviable example for much of the Global South.

Concerning reforms and opening-up, Adhere said China has voiced its support for multilateralism, becoming a key proponent of economic globalization and cross-border cooperation.

He said the last five years have also seen Beijing enhance economic cooperation with the rest of the world through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Through policy coordination, cultural exchanges and targeted investments in infrastructure, China has left its financial and policy footprints across Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America,” said Adhere.

He said that the BRI is by far the most comprehensive and inclusive project of the 21st century. “By bringing together governmental, intergovernmental and non-state actors, the initiative expands the space of multilateralism and seeks to harness the provision of wide-ranging public goods while promoting connectivity and integration of markets and minds,” said Adhere.

The expert said that as the world grapples with the debilitating impacts of the global health crisis, ecological security should be a key priority as countries resume economic activities.

“China’s ecological revolution has placed a premium on the harmony between humans and the environment,” said Adhere.

According to the expert, China’s ongoing endeavors to protect environment offers inspirations for other nations, particularly developing economies on policy, communication and capacity building.

Adhere also said that China’s concrete steps to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 are both timely and laudable.