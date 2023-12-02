China’s Changan penetrates Kenyan market

Chinese automotive brand Changan has been launched in the Kenyan market and will be distributed by Inchcape Kenya, a motor dealer.

Sylvia Agani, the regional sales manager of Changan Automotive, said at a briefing in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Friday evening that the Chinese vehicles have been tailored for local clients who value quality brands that provide superior driving experience.

“Kenyans will now be able to purchase Changan’s passenger and light commercial models that offer modern car technology coupled with advanced safety systems at a very competitive price point,” Agani said.

Agani observed that six models in Changan’s innovative range of vehicles including the Oshan sport utility vehicle, Alsvin sedan, Hunter pickup, Star 5 minivan, and Star 5 mini truck single and double cabin will now be available in the Kenyan market.

Julia Vershinskaya, the managing director of Inchcape Kenya, said that Changan Automotive is an ideal partner because its cars are suited to local conditions and has already established a presence in other African markets such as Angola, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Vershinskaya observed that the cooperation with Changan Automotive will enable more Kenyans to have access to Chinese motor vehicles that offer value for money.

“We have more collaborations with Chinese motor vehicle manufacturers than any other automotive distributor in Kenya thanks to our market insight and experience,” Vershinskaya added.