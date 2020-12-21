China’s Chery Automobile Company on Sunday introduced its fleet of SUVs and pick-ups into the Ghanaian market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Robert Tetteyfio Adjase, head of revenue asset and border protection in Office of the Ghanaian President, commended the Chinese company for the solid vehicles it has introduced into the market.

He expressed optimism the solid relationship between Ghana and China will continue to be deeper, saying that “I am very happy to see such thing here in Ghana, it was very amazing, the car performance was excellent, solid and smooth and I wish we can even have this as one of the cars for presidential convoys.

What I can say is it is a very solid car and I can urge Ghanaians to go in for because Ghana and China have a solid relationship and we will like it to continue from generations to generations.”

Representative of Chery automobile in Ghana Luo Wei told Xinhua in an interview the company decided to enter the Ghanaian market largely due to the rapid growth of the country’s economy as well as being a safe destination for business.

He disclosed the company will be setting up a production line here in Ghana next year and hopes to employ between 1,000 to 2,000 local people.

As one of China’s leading automobile brands, Chery Automobile’s principal products include passenger cars, minivans, and SUVs.