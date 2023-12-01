China’s contributions to international maritime body commended

Officials of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) have hailed China’s contribution to the global shipping industry regulator as the country was again elected as a Category A Member of the IMO Council for its 18th consecutive term since 1989.

On Friday, the new Council members were elected at the IMO’s 33rd General Assembly here. Other elected Category A Members include Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

IMO is a specialized United Nations agency with responsibility for maritime safety, security and the prevention of marine pollution.

The Council members fall into three categories. The ten Category A members are the countries with the largest interest in providing international shipping services; the ten Category B members are those with the largest interest in international seaborne trade; and the 20 Category C members represent the countries with special interests in maritime transport or navigation.

“When it comes to the overall activities of the IMO, China’s representation has been increasing year by year. The representation of the Chinese government is now very strong and making extremely important contribution to IMO work, particularly when it comes to the climate change issue,” Kitack Lim, secretary general of the IMO, told Xinhua.

Dominguez Velasco, who will succeed Lim as IMO chief on Jan. 1, 2024, also told Xinhua that China is a “key player” at the organization.