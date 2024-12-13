China’s first large-scale production line for civil aviation tires begins operation

By Deng Jianyang,

China’s first large-scale production line for civil aviation tires has recently been completed and put into operation in Guilin, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Within the production line, large machines run automatically and smart logistics vehicles shuttled back and forth. The Chinese independently produced civil aviation tires gradually took shape after dozens of production processes, including mixing, calendering, extrusion, and cutting.

“This is the first digitalized facility for producing civil aviation tires in China. With an area of nearly 50,000 square meters, it is equipped with over 80 high-end machines and an advanced digital and information system to fully automate the production, scheduling and monitoring of aviation tires,” said Lu Hengyu, an executive with Guilin Lanyu Aircraft Tire Development, a subsidiary of China’s leading chemical enterprise Sinochem Holdings.

Lu said that the facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 aviation tires, which can fulfill 40 percent of annual demand for civil aviation tires in China.

As a key component that determines the safety of aircraft operations, aviation tires are crucial during takeoff, landing, taxiing, turning, and braking, making them the main consumables in civil aviation.

There are thousands of tire manufacturers worldwide, but only around 10 of them can produce aviation tires. At present, 98% of tires used by Chinese civil aviation flights are imported from other countries. Why is it so difficult to produce aviation tires?

“Aviation tires have extremely high demands for safety and reliability. That’s why they are considered the technological ‘pinnacle’ in the tire industry. Take payload as an example: a single tire can support over 40 tonnes of load, which is much greater than what a typical ground tire can manage,” said Qin Qifu, a senior engineer with Guilin Lanyu Aircraft Tire Development.

“They are also subject to stringent requirements regarding their weight, ability to withstand fatigue, landing cycles, and operational safety, among others. To achieve large-scale production, we had to address challenges related to the stability of product quality and production capacity,” Qin said.

Fortunately, long-term efforts in research and innovation have finally enabled the company to achieve breakthroughs in relevant technologies.

According to Lu, his research team has spent many years developing civil aviation tires, made numerous breakthroughs and gained valuable experience in innovating raw materials, internal structure, production techniques, and airworthiness testing.

“We have been strengthening cooperation with universities and research institutes to jointly tackle key technological challenges,” Lu said.

As a critical material for civil aviation tire production, aramid fibers had long been monopolized by foreign companies, said Lu. “In collaboration with Beijing University of Chemical Technology and Sinochem High Performance Fiber Materials Co., Ltd., we have produced high-strength aramid fibers that outperform imported materials and successfully applied them in aviation tires,” Lu added.

In tandem with the production line, China launched its first aviation tire takeoff and landing testing platform on November 23, capable of simulating complex operating conditions.

This platform can simulate takeoff and landing tests for civil aviation tires under complex conditions, such as ultra-high acceleration takeoff, ultra-high loading rates, and damage caused by foreign objects, Lu explained. “It fills a gap in the testing capabilities for aviation tires in China and effectively ensures the reliability and safety of aviation tires,” added Lu.

Recently, Guilin Lanyu Aircraft Tire Development unveiled 12 specifications of civil aviation tires for six aircraft models. The tires all possess complete independent intellectual property rights and cover 80 percent of the accessory types used by China’s civil aviation fleet.

“Our C909 tire, after more than a year of trial use, has already been put into commercial use in airlines including China Southern Airlines. It has completed over 10,000 takeoffs and landings, with a cycle life that surpasses imported alternatives,” Qin said.

Data suggested that by the end of last year, China’s civil aviation industry boasted a fleet of 4,270 aircraft, an increase of 105 from 2022.

In recent years, China’s aviation tire industry has made significant strides in technological innovation and industrial upgrading. Several Chinese companies have successfully developed high-performance aviation tires and obtained relevant certifications.