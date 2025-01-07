China’s Foreign Minister Opens 2025 with Traditional Visit to Africa, Strengthening Ties

The Chinese foreign minister’s first overseas trip of the year has always been to Africa, a longstanding tradition and a distinctive hallmark of China’s diplomacy, consistently upheld for 35 years without wavering, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Namibian President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after arriving in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, to start his first overseas trip in the new year.

This tradition stems from the deep and enduring friendship between China and Africa, he said, noting that whether during their struggle for national independence and liberation or in the pursuit of common development through mutually beneficial cooperation, China and Africa have always understood, trusted, supported and helped each other.

By maintaining the tradition of beginning the year with an Africa visit, China aims to send a message to the world that regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape, China remains Africa’s most reliable friend, its most steadfast partner in pursuing development and revitalization, and the strongest supporter of Africa on the global stage, Wang said.