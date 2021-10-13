China’s foreign trade up 28.1 percent in September

China’s foreign trade saw unexpectedly strong growth again in September.

Exports increased by 28.1 per cent year-on-year, Beijing’s customs authority announced on Wednesday.

They even surpassed the previous month, which had seen an increase of 25.6 per cent.

Imports, on the other hand, grew more slowly than forecast and were up 17.6 per cent, after having increased by 33.1 per cent in August.

The trade surplus rose to 66.76 billion dollars.

The strong growth in exports must, however, also be seen against the background of the low comparative basis in the previous year, when the effects of the pandemic only slowly subsided.

China has overcome the coronavirus pandemic and trade is booming again.

Exports from China to the European Union increased by 30.6 per cent, and exports to Germany by 37.5 per cent.