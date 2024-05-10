China’s growth gives light to developing countries

by Olatunji Saliu

China has increasingly emerged as a prominent player in global development, offering valuable lessons and insights to developing countries striving for progress, Nigerian scholars have said.

“Nigeria can benefit greatly by learning from Chinese development models, the ‘Chinese Dream’ vision, and poverty alleviation programs that emphasize scientific innovation and holistic development, offering valuable policy approaches,” Adetoro Banwo, a lecturer with the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies at the University of Lagos, said in an article recently published on several local media outlets.

In the article titled “Building a Community of a Shared Future in Nigeria — A Policy of Win-Win Initiatives,” Banwo urged Nigerian policymakers to carefully adapt and integrate these models into the country’s development framework.

“China has emerged as a key development partner for Nigeria. Through various projects and collaborations, China is actively driving progress in Nigeria’s economy, infrastructure, and cultural sectors,” said Banwo, highlighting that cooperation with China presents a wealth of opportunities for mutual growth.

Ikenna Emewu, an international research expert, told Xinhua in a recent interview that China’s remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation will continue to inspire nations grappling with similar challenges.

“China’s success in lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty demonstrates the efficacy of targeted policies that effectively prioritize human development,” Emewu said, adding that Nigeria can draw valuable lessons from China’s emphasis on scientific innovation and inclusive growth.

Nigeria and other developing countries can leverage China’s vision to forge mutually beneficial collaborations while tapping into its expertise and resources, Emewu said, noting that a series of development initiatives proposed by China have well proved to be “not merely a national aspiration but a vision for global cooperation and shared prosperity.”

Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja, urged African countries to embrace the three initiatives for China-Africa practical cooperation in support of Africa’s industrialization, agricultural modernization, and talent development and assist in Africa’s integration and modernization.

He said Chinese enterprises could contribute more in areas of industrialization, agricultural mechanization, and talent cultivation, which offer a roadmap for sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Chinese enterprises can contribute to the realization of Africa’s dream and goals in terms of development, growth, infrastructure, knowledge, healthcare, and agriculture,” Ibrahim said.

Banwo also shared a similar view, saying that by embracing the principles of innovation, inclusivity, and cooperation espoused by China, developing nations can chart a course toward a brighter future for their citizens and the world at large.

“To excel, we must collaborate to tackle the teething problems gripping most nations,” he said. “China and Africa share a history of similar challenges. China-Africa relations are built on the idea of win-win cooperation, aiming to forge a future where all of humanity benefits.”