The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has donated a batch of medical supplies to Ghana’s capital Accra to support its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, said a release by the Chinese embassy in Ghana on Thursday.

The medical supplies, which include 16,000 disposable masks and 100 infrared thermometers, were handed over to Mayor of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah on Wednesday, the release said.

Zhu Jing, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana, said the Guangzhou municipal government has always valued the safety and health of all African people in China, including Ghanaians, and the donation was a demonstration of its hope that Ghana could win the battle against the pandemic as soon as possible.

“China and Ghana have supported each other since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the mutual friendship has been reinforced,” said Zhu, adding that China will continue to enhance mutual cooperation to support Ghana’s COVID-19 fight and economic recovery.

Expressing his gratitude to the Guangzhou municipal government, the mayor said that the donation was the embodiment of the friendship between the two cities, and the local government would make good use of the supplies to intensify the fight against the virus.

“We are looking forward to carrying out more cooperation with China,” he added.