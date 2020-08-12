Zambian academician Willies Mulenga said Wednesday that the way the Chinese are doing business with Africa and Zambia in particular clearly shows that the Asian country is committed to transforming peoples’ lives in Africa.

Mulenga said in an interview that Chinese investments have kept growing in Zambia and Africa as a whole. “China has shown true friendship to the people of Africa and Zambia in particular, this is being seen in the growing Chinese investments,” Mulenga said.

Mulenga said it was cardinal that China should further put more of its resources in the education sector in Africa apart from other economic sectors.

“I know the Chinese government has done more in offering bursaries at tertiary and university level, but it could be much better even to offer these bursaries even at the secondary school level, especially in the area of science and technology,” he said.

Further, Mulenga said the Zambian government should consider starting teaching Chinese history in secondary schools saying that this would help young people of Zambia understand how China has developed and their culture of development.

“Our young people should learn from China if we are to develop, we must learn all the positive things from China,” he said.