China’s Liu wins men’s rings gold

China’s Liu Yang produced a near flawless performance to seal gold in th men’s rings competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

He scored 15.500 points with compatriot You Hao taking silver on 15.300. It is China”s first gold in artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Games, with Zhu Xueying winning the women’s individual trampoline final.

Liu, 26, took bronze in the team competition in Rio but last won a gold at the 2014 world championships on the rings.

Bronze went to Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias, the 2016 rings champion.

The women’s floor exercise final takes place later but without 2016 champion Simone Biles, who has withdrawn from all individual events so far in Tokyo after struggling to synchronize mind and body in training.

However, the American, who won four golds in Rio, has decided to compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final according to USA Gymnastics.

The men’s vault final is also scheduled for later Monday.