China’s new push for rural reform, revitalization

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — China unveiled a comprehensive policy blueprint for rural development on Sunday, charting a detailed roadmap to build up the country’s agricultural strength and emphasizing grain security, agricultural innovation and deepened reforms.

The “No. 1 central document” for 2025, the first policy statement released by China’s central authorities this year, called for enhanced efforts in the work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers in 2025 and beyond, with a target of advancing all-around rural revitalization and further consolidating the country’s agricultural foundation.

Guest speakers on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, shared their insights on the document and on key short-term and long-term policies.

RURAL REVITALIZATION: REFORMS SPARK LOCAL DYNAMISM

With a clear focus on deepening rural reform throughout the text, this year’s “No. 1 central document” emphasizes advancing all-around rural revitalization.

Continuous efforts should be made to enhance China’s capacity to ensure the supply of important agricultural products such as grain, and to consolidate and expand the country’s achievements in poverty alleviation, said Wang Jinchen, deputy director of the Development Planning Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA).

“These efforts are intended to enhance agricultural efficiency, invigorate rural areas and boost farming incomes,” he said, noting that China is also focusing on strengthening industries that increase wealth in rural areas, advance rural infrastructure, improve the rural governance system, and refine the mechanisms that guarantee and optimize resource allocation.

The official noted that promoting the rural economy will involve strengthening agricultural product processing industries, encouraging new rural industries, and supporting the emergence of industry leaders that can drive innovation and growth. “Over recent years, rural areas have seen new business models blossom, with local brands and industries thriving and contributing to both community development and wealth generation,” he said.

The once-remote Lizu Village, located in Yiwu City of east China’s Zhejiang Province, is now thriving as a hub for young entrepreneurs. With improved infrastructure and a focus on cultural tourism, the village has attracted young people who bring fresh ideas and creativity. Events such as music festivals and photography contests have resulted in 71 startup projects and an annual tourism revenue of 4.6 million yuan (about 641,651 U.S. dollars), with average annual earnings per village resident surging to 66,000 yuan.

“Young people and rural areas need each other. They bring vitality; we offer possibilities,” said Jin Jing, who is in charge of the village’s business operations and often dubbed the CEO of Lizu. She has led a team leveraging local culture to build a brand around local pear products and cultural tourism.

“The value enhancement of local specialties in rural areas should not be limited to agricultural product processing, but should extend to cultural tourism, education, and recreational scenarios, creating an integrated ecosystem,” she said. In the rural industry in Zhejiang alone, this thinking has attracted over 80,000 young entrepreneurs, over half of whom were born after 1990.

Reform remains a critical driver of rural revitalization, said Jin Wencheng, director of MARA’s Research Center for the Rural Economy. The next step of reform will involve refining rural land policies and expanding the scope of urbanization to ensure more sustainable development, he said. He also emphasized that reforms aimed at empowering local farmers and expanding infrastructure will continue to be a focal point.

A recently issued plan on all-around rural revitalization for the 2024-2027 period has set a series of clear targets. By 2027, the government aims to achieve substantial progress in the modernization of rural areas, and by 2035, decisive progress will be made in the all-around revitalization of rural areas, with agricultural modernization essentially realized and rural areas equipped with the basic conditions for modern living.

Wang further noted that reforms will focus on “what farmers feel and need,” including eco-friendly farming and improved public services. “We aim to promote a more solid agricultural foundation and a more prosperous countryside, with better living standards for farmers,” he said.

GUARDING THE GRAIN BASKET: FORTIFYING FOOD SECURITY

With reform and opening-up, as well as scientific and technological innovation as the driving force, the country will safeguard the grain security and ensure that no large-scale lapsing or relapsing into poverty occurs, said the document released on Sunday.

Despite challenges posed by severe natural disasters, China achieved a historic grain production milestone in 2024, with grain output surpassing 700 million tonnes for the first time.

“Our task is to keep the rice bowl firmly in our own hands,” Wang said, explaining that the government aims to stabilize the grain production area, enhance yields and reduce losses through a series of targeted actions.

A key strategy in securing food safety is the expansion of high-standard farmlands, which are designed to be resistant to both drought and flooding, ensuring stable yields. Innovation in agricultural infrastructure forms the backbone of this strategy.

China had built over 1 billion mu (about 66.7 million hectares) of high-standard farmlands by the end of 2024, with irrigation networks spanning 10 million kilometers, a distance equivalent to circling the Earth’s equator 250 times. These fields can increase grain output by 10 percent compared to ordinary farmlands, Jin said.

Increasing production and reducing waste are important to ensuring food security. Shandong Fushikang Industry and Trade Group, a wheat company in Feicheng City of east China’s Shandong Province, has saved 120 tonnes of wheat annually while producing over 200 wheat-based products since upgrading its milling technology. Similarly, Shandong Zhonggu Starch Sugar Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Starlight Group, now utilizes 98 percent of each corn kernel, transforming kernels into high-value exports such as malt syrup and starch, which are used globally in food, pharmaceuticals and packaging.

Wang further emphasized that the government plans to accelerate the development of high-quality, efficient, precise harvesting machinery to minimize mechanical losses and strengthen disaster prevention efforts. “The goal is to enhance the overall efficiency of agricultural operations and ensure sustainable food production,” he said.

NEW GROWTH ENGINE: CULTIVATING AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY

The role of new quality productive forces in agriculture field was also emphasized in the “No. 1 central document” for 2025, which also called for the cultivation of leading high-tech agricultural enterprises and the acceleration of breakthroughs in crop varieties.

“Agricultural modernization hinges on solving practical problems through innovation,” Jin Wencheng said, adding that the agricultural application of advanced technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data is transforming the industry. These technologies have led to improvements in crop yield, quality and efficiency.

In the central Chinese province of Henan, 5G and IoT technologies are revolutionizing chili farming in Xin’an County. At Henan Yimin Holding Co., a local chili pepper grower, real-time soil monitoring systems optimize irrigation and fertilization, slashing water use by 50 percent, fertilizer use by 30 percent, and labor costs by 70 percent in a shift to tech-driven farming that is expected to continue as China works toward more sustainable and efficient agricultural practices.

As seeds are considered the “chip” of agriculture, the “No. 1 central document” also underscored the importance of revitalizing the seed industry.

Ru Zhengang, professor at the Henan Institute of Science and Technology, said that technological innovation provides essential support for the development of the seed industry. “The pace at which wheat varieties are being bred in China is now faster and more precise, allowing consumers to experience a greater sense of fulfillment from wheat products,” he said.

Ru noted that China’s wheat breeding has seen significant improvements in yield levels, quality and special characteristics, aligning more closely with the people’s needs. The average yield of wheat in China has doubled from the level 40 years ago, according to Ru. “Less land is used while more grain is produced, which can support a larger population,” he said.

Researchers have developed functional starch varieties for people with high blood sugar levels, and high dietary fiber varieties for those with sensitive digestive systems, catering to the dietary needs of different populations.

“This represents an interaction between agricultural science and the public, as well as an interplay involving the seed industry, flour companies, scientists and grain producers,” Ru said, emphasizing that this interaction ensures the coordinated advancement of supply and demand, enhancing agricultural productivity and efficacy.