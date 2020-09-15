by Mahmoud Fouly

China’s accomplishments in poverty alleviation represent an inspiring model for developing countries to learn from, said a renowned Egyptian politician in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban, secretary-general of the Egyptian Socialist Party, described cooperation with China and learning from its development experience as “a historical opportunity” for developing countries to catch up with development.

In the past seven decades, more than 850 million Chinese people were lifted out of poverty, contributing to over 70 percent to worldwide poverty reduction work, official data showed.

Shaaban noted that he has been to China three times and followed the efforts made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in poverty alleviation closely.

“China achieved a massive leap by turning from a poor community into a world-leading state in such a short time,” he told Xinhua, adding that China provides “an unprecedented and unbelievable development experience in human history.”

The politician attributed China’s success in poverty reduction to the wisdom and far-sightedness of the CPC and its accurate and earnest plans for the prosperity of the Chinese people.

“Achieving economic progress and social and cultural prosperity needs a vision and wise leadership, which are the main characteristics of the CPC,” said Shaaban, who is writing a book on Chinese history and the country’s struggle for development, which is expected to be published in early 2021.

Through its socialism with Chinese characteristics, the CPC managed to strike the right balance between theory and reality, which has led to China’s current economic leap, Shaaban said.

He said China’s development experience is unique because the CPC is experienced, popular, trustworthy and respected by the people.

“This has been seen in the way people have positively responded to the CPC’s instructions to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, until the country has managed to do it with the least losses,” he added.

Shaaban said he is “quite certain” that China will manage to fulfill its plan to lift all rural residents out of poverty “very soon,” adding he expects the country to eliminate all aspects of poverty nationwide in the coming decade.

“China has established its development experience through an honorable struggle for almost a century, since the CPC’s establishment,” Shaaban said, adding that the CPC has managed to make China a pillar of the global economy.

While some developed countries in the West would not provide developing countries with real assistance, China invites cooperation with the whole world based on common interests and win-win partnerships, Shaaban said.

“China provides a model of selfless human cooperation for common development, as seen in its partnerships in many mega development projects that serve millions of people in Africa,” he said.

Noting that Egypt and China enjoy distinguished bilateral relations that have been elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, and that the Arab country has been a key participating state in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative for multinational development, Shaaban expressed his appreciation for China’s willingness to support Egypt, and urged Egypt to further boost bilateral cooperation and learn from China’s development experience.

“Egypt has a historical chance for development through cooperation with China in the light of the historical ties of friendship between the two countries and the good relations between their leaderships,” he said, adding, “I hope we don’t miss this chance.”

He listed areas of bilateral cooperation that would greatly help Egypt’s development, including education, technology and industrialization.

“We need to learn from China’s experience and knowhow, and study how it managed to find the keys of knowledge and scientific advancement and become on an equal footing with the world’s big powers in such a short time,” he added.