China’s strategy to humanomics brought to light

Xinhua News Agency on Sunday unveiled a research report during the ongoing 5th World Media Summit, shedding light on China’s practice of a new development format that underscores the symbiotic relationship between humanities and economy.

The report, titled “The Humanomics in the New Era,” was released by New China Research (NCR), the think tank under Xinhua, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Structured into seven parts, it offers an overview of China’s new development format focusing on a people-centered approach and the integrated development of culture and economy in the process of advancing Chinese modernization.

Addressing the report launch ceremony, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua and chairman of the academic committee of NCR, said that the Communist Party of China, along with its people, has persistently expanded the Chinese path to modernization on the new journey of the new era.

China is progressing toward high-quality development as it pursues the symbiotic interaction of humanities and economy, creating a new model for human advancement and attaining globally acclaimed achievements, Fu added.

“Humanomics in the new era” has gradually taken shape, demonstrating distinct features that emphasize the symbiosis of culture and economy, promote a people-centered philosophy of development, and highlight the integration of tradition and modernity, he noted.

Xinhua News Agency anticipates fostering exchanges and collaboration with media outlets worldwide using platforms including the World Media Summit, propelling new advancements in the reporting and research of humanomics in the new era, Fu said.

Other speakers who shared their insights at the event include Martin Jacques, former senior fellow at the Department of Politics and International Studies, Cambridge University; Zheng Yongnian, chairman of the Guangzhou Institute of the GBA; Maria Bernarda Llorente, president of Telam in Argentina.

They agreed that China has explored a path where human and economic development thrive together as it pursues high-quality development, adding that this experience is worth studying.

A central thread running through the Xinhua think tank report is the distinctive character of Chinese modernization from that of the West, said Jacques.

Zafar Uddin Mahmood, president of Understanding China Forum, a Pakistan-based think tank, believes that humanomics can be developed into a science, saying that the report proposed a new direction regarding the relations between humanities and economy.

Hailing China’s remarkable achievements, Victoria Panova, vice rector of Russia’s National Research University-Higher School of Economics, said that the report released by Xinhua introduced a new concept, which is of great importance to the world. She called for drawing inspiration from the finest achievements of each other’s civilizations.

The Chinese version of the report, along with English, French and Russian versions, was simultaneously released across the globe.

The bilingual edition of the research report, titled in both Chinese and English, has been published by Xinhua Publishing House.