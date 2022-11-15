China’s technical trade service platform helps Namibia digitalize – expert

China’s recent launch of its first technical trade service platform for Africa is beneficial for Namibia to digitalize further as the world is changing at a blistering pace, a Namibian expert told Xinhua on Friday.

The China-Africa Technical Measures to Trade Research and Evaluation Base was on Wednesday launched in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province. The base will carry out the collection, collation and analysis of information on technical trade measures of products, report risk warning information, and inform relevant enterprises and industry associations of the latest technical trade measures in Africa, in order to provide support for the transformation and upgrading of enterprises.

“In Namibia, in particular, that early-mover advantage could prove vital. So, to stay competitive, Namibia needs to provide the best possible digital experience. However, achieving the kind of digital transformation required for these experiences can be extremely challenging, particularly when a country attempts to achieve this level of transformation without assistance,” said Josef Sheehama, a Namibian economic analyst and researcher.

According to Sheehama, the platform allows Namibia to digitize as well as spur digital transformation to keep up with the fourth industrial revolution, making African countries more competitive to compete at the international level.

“It does this by simplifying the integration of digital tools, enhancing self-service capabilities, and improving collaboration and knowledge sharing,” he said, adding that the platform can yield greater benefits for Namibians as they continue to trade with China.

“No matter how international vicissitude changes, China always stands wholeheartedly by African countries and joins hands with them to keep pushing China-Africa (cooperation) into a new depth,” he said.

He said that China unswervingly pushes forward China-Africa cooperation, supports the development of Africa, and builds together with Africa an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future.

“China can also use this platform to explore the massive untapped potential in the continent’s services sector,” he said.

Sheehama said China and Africa have realized practical cooperation in a wide range of areas, particularly in industrial and supply chain development.

“This initiative will play an important role in building a more integrated African continent as well as connecting Africa to global supply chains,” he concluded. Enditem