China’s Tianjin Opens International Trade Fair

The 2023 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & PECC Expo opened in north China’s Tianjin Municipality on Thursday with the main goal of boosting consumption.

With 1,500 international booths scattered in an exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, the expo gathers a variety of products, including food, wine, cosmetics, toys and handicrafts from countries such as Russia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The four-day event has three main sections, namely investment negotiations, commodity trade, and personnel exchange, and will feature a series of forums and contract signing events.

The Tianjin trade fair dates back to 1994. Since 2011, it has been held together with the PECC Expo, a comprehensive international expo authorized by the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, and is increasingly becoming an influential trade event in north China.