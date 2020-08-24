By Ndalimpinga Iita

When a fire reduced the house of Pombili Mwandingi at Oshikango in the northern part of Namibia to ashes, she lost everything. About seven families lost their belongings in a fire that recently ravaged the area.

“Not only did we lose our homes and valuable items culminating from years of hard work, but also lost hope and was devastated,” she said Monday.

But as luck would have it for them, several individuals and the Chinese companies in the area extended care to households whose dwellings burned to the ground. Chinese companies Times Square shopping mall in Oshikango and Vogelsight Penthouse donated 15 comforters and five mattresses.

The generous assistance enabled Mwandingi to rebuild her life. Presently, waking up every morning, her heart is filled with gratitude and sparks in hope.

“The donation by the Chinese people was very timely, given that we are in a very cold season. It did not only physically warm our bodies, but also our hearts,” Mwandingi said.

According to Mwandingi, with the donation, they were also able to channel funds to other needs, saving them already scarce money.

“One can imagine the big difference that has made. We appreciate the help provided by all and the Chinese companies. It demonstrates their goodwill and care for the people of Namibia,” Mwandingi added.

For Maria Ndapewa, the help was more of counselling. “It helped my anguish knowing that someone cares, in the end also restoring my dignity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chinese businesswoman, Cao Shuhua, owner of the Times Square shopping mall, said that the donation is aimed to uplift the people and provide immediate relief.

“It hurts looking at this fire that burned their homes to the ground. So we decided to uplift each other and give back to the community where we live. In life, we help others out if able to; no matter how small or big, do it,” she said.

According to Cao, amid challenging times, the donation is hoped to contribute significantly to the affected families.

Eliaser Nghipangelwa, mayor of Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena region, said that assistance by Chinese businesses has been instrumental in helping the family to re-establish themselves.

“It is evident that they have given hope to the affected families after losing everything. We are grateful to the Chinese community,” Nghipangelwa said on Monday.

The donation complements prior donations by the Chinese businesses in the region, whose corporate social responsibility efforts has benefited local communities.