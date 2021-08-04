Chinese ambassador scholarship serves as inspiration for Ghanaian students

The annual Chinese ambassador scholarship serves as a huge inspiration for Ghanaian students majoring in the Chinese language, Chu Beijuan, Chinese Dean of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana told Xinhua on Tuesday.

According to Chu, more than 100 Ghanaian students from the university have been awarded the scholarship for their excellence in Chinese study.

“I am one of the recipients of this year’s scholarships, and it will go a long way to motivate me to study harder and become proficient in the Chinese language,” said Michael Oduro, a student at the University of Ghana.

Oduro said he first heard of the award during his first year at the university, which encouraged him to study harder to become eligible for it.

“I decided to take this Chinese language seriously, and through determination and hard work, today I am also one of the recipients,” Oduro said.

He said the study of the language had helped him to have a better understanding of Chinese culture.

“I have come to appreciate the Chinese way of doing things, their hard work, determination, and punctuality. I have learned a lot from them, which has aided my understanding of the world,” he said. Enditem