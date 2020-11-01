Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has donated educational materials to schools at the Bia West Constituency of the Western North Region to equip them to successfully compete with others across the globe.

The materials include 15 computers, 15 printers, and 30 desks to help improve upon education, especially in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr Wang presented the items at the Chinese Embassy in Accra to Mr Bernard Blay, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

He said the gesture was in response to the request by Mr Blay to equip the youth in ICT so as to compete favourably with other schools locally and internationally.

He said his outfit was committed to supporting communities to create an enabling environment to encourage the learning of ICT in the country.

Mr Wang advised the recipient to ensure that the items were well maintained to serve their intended purpose.

Mr Blay commended the Ambassador for the kind gesture and pledged that the items would be used for the intended purpose.

He said with the support, the Constituency was on course to achieving the vision to elevate expertise in ICT, in no time, and appealed to other organisations to emulate the kind gesture promote the educational pursuits of Bia West.

He gave the assurance that his outfit would ensure stringent monitoring and regular maintenance of the items to benefit future generations.

The parliamentary candidate was accompanied by the Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Mr Augustine Blay, to receive the items.