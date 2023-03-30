Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Russia for Strength – Beijing

J-10 jet fighters of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army take off at an airbase, March 10, 2015. Pilots Yu Xu, Tao Jiali, Sheng Yifei and He Xiaoli, members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force acrobatic team, left for Malaysia Wednesday to perform at the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in the J-10 fighter jets. Their stunt show will be the first time China's female fighter pilots have performed abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Pengyan) (mt)
The Chinese army is ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

“The Chinese army is ready to make efforts together with the Russian army to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two states, to further strengthen strategic coordination and communication,” Tan told reporters.

The Chinese army is also ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen mutual trust in the military sphere, maintain regional peace and security, implement global security initiatives, as well as is ready to jointly protect international justice together with the Russian army, the official said.

