Chinese Associations Urge Expatriates To Work Within The Laws Of Ghana

Two Chinese Associations in the country; the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies and the Ghana China Friendship Association (Ghachifa) have stated strongly that the sovereign image and protection of the Republic of Ghana reigns supreme above all expatriates and citizens.

The Associations advised all expatriates to follow and work within the laws of Ghana.

According to both Associations, the rule of law must apply on any infractions regarding institutional regulations of Ghana because nobody is above the law, just like it is done in China and the world over.

The Joint Statement which was signed by President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies and the Secretary General

of Ghachifa, Mr. Tang Hong and Benjamin Anyagre respectively, they averred that Ghachifa is not in support of galamsey, though, many Chinese companies are doing legitimate businesses in Ghana and that expatriates must follow and work within the laws of Ghana.

“KUDOS to the security apparatus for doing their work within the confines of the law and like said by Confucious in their responsible roles, is to “SET THINGS RIGHT,” they stated.

They also mentioned that in order to further promote the people to people Solidarity in Development between Ghana and PRC in a “WIN- WIN” interest based enabling milieu. To the advantage/progress of our nations,and especially to enhance rural grassroots development.”

“As much as, we respect the framework of ONE CHINA PRINCIPLE and the 3 JOINT COMMUNIQUE, the people to people Diplomacy must be enhanced on rationing rules/highest qualities of partnership, friendship, genuine/good trade relationships,” they stressed.