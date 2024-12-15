Chinese Automobiles Gaining Popularity Among Ghanaian Consumers

Ghanaians are increasingly falling in love with Chinese automobiles, a business executive said late Friday.

Fan Dongyun, deputy managing director of Zonda Ghana Limited, a Chinese automobile assembly company in Ghana, made the remarks at a customer appreciation activity held in the Ghanaian capital of Accra.

Fan said the company’s premium brands assembled in Ghana, including sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, cross-country vehicles, tipper trucks, and earth-moving machines, are becoming more and more popular among Ghanaians as sales pick up.

The company introduced various models of China’s Great Wall Motors in June, and according to her, these models have also seen increased sales among Ghanaians over the six months.

Due to the popularity of the brands, Zonda introduced another two new models into the local market on Friday night.

Fan thanked the Ghanaian government for removing the value-added tax (VAT) on vehicle assembly, which made vehicles more affordable for Ghanaians.

She expressed confidence that with the zero-VAT sales, the company’s brands of automobiles, conditioned for the Ghanaian and African terrain, would continue to enjoy high patronage.

She added that by assembling these vehicles in Ghana, Zonda has created local jobs and transferred technology to Ghanaians.

Kwabena Amaning, a senior manager at Ghana’s Imperial Insurance, lauded Zonda for its track record in the Ghanaian automobile market.

“With the Chinese company, it is always possible to get whatever vehicle you want at an affordable price,” Amaning said.