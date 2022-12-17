Chinese brands aim to promote high-quality development

By Han Xin

The 2022 China Brand Forum was recently held in Beijing, both in person and virtually. With an aim to promote high-quality development of Chinese brands, the forum held in-depth discussion and drew a blueprint for the future of Chinese brands.

Brand building closely concerns high-quality development. It is a long-term and strategic task, as well as a systematic project.

Guests attending the forum believe that brands should actively integrate themselves into China’s national strategies, shoulder social responsibilities, and work to improve people’s wellbeing.

Brand building has contributed to consolidating poverty alleviation achievements.

Property developer China Poly Group has paired with 7 counties and partnered with 10 counties to establish a poverty alleviation mechanism that offers overseas job opportunities for laborers in these counties.

Chinese sports equipment multinational corporation Anta has involved 4.75 million teenagers from less developed regions in sports, with cash and sports equipment investment totaling 660 million yuan ($94.79 million).

Brand building has advanced green development.

“We should foster green brands and make greenness a defining feature of the high-quality development of enterprises,” said Zu Bin, member of the board of China Huadian Corporation Ltd., one of the five largest state-owned power generation enterprises in China.

Over the recent years, the company has vigorously developed comprehensive power bases, he said, adding that the capacity of wind and photovoltaic power projects started by the company in the first three quarters of 2022 totaled 24.17 million kilowatts, 22 times more than that in 2021.

Liang Zhaoxian, chairman of Galanz, a manufacturer of electronic home appliances headquartered in Foshan, south China’s Guangdong province, noted that the company will focus on green home appliances and the solution to healthy lifestyles, and strive to be a leading player to gain new advantages.

Brand building is also considered a way to enhance cultural confidence. “To develop the Chinese salt culture is the core mission of the brand building of the China National Salt Industry Corporation,” said Yu Tengqun, general manager of the corporation.

According to him, the enterprise has integrated Chinese history and culture into its brand building, which has forged the cultural essence of the brand.

Chairman of China Electronics Corporation (CEC), Zeng Yi, said the CEC has built a batch of brands that hold core independent intellectual property rights over the years. “We profoundly realize that only with independent scientific and technological strength can enterprises gain an edge in competition,” he noted.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has launched its own manufacturing brand, Jing Zao, whose success rate of new products development stands at over 80 percent.

Senior vice president of the e-commerce giant, Wang Xiaosong, noted that by making innovations on the supply and industrial chains, JD.com hopes to bring more cost-effective products to consumers while lowering its own costs and improving its efficiency.

Dong Xin, general manager of China Mobile, one of the three major telecommunication carriers in China, said China Mobile has built the world’s largest 5G network and provides services for numerous users. The company will work to enhance its users’ sense of fulfillment with safer and more reliable services, Dong added.

According to Ruan Weihua, the rotating CEO of HEGII, a manufacturer in the sanitary industry, HEGII has set up more than 3,000 service centers in over 400 cities. The brand will further enhance its communication with consumers to improve its reputation, Ruan said.

Vice minister of industry and information technology Xu Xiaolan introduced that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will launch a series of major programs to promote high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing sector.

Besides, the ministry will also accelerate the in-depth integration of digital technologies and real economy, and strengthen industrial chain development, to facilitate the development of Chinese manufacturing brands.

Promoting high-quality development of brands needs stronger synergy. Tian Shihong, deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, said China will introduce systematic policies to improve brands’ standards, quality, innovation, credibility, and culture, and implement multiple measures to nurture and forge outstanding brands.