China’s censors interrupted the broadcast of the United States vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night to cut Mike Pence off as he started to criticize China.

While Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris were debating the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the transmission from US broadcaster CNN abruptly stopped.

Pence started a criticism of Beijing with the words “China is to blame” when suddenly the sound cut out and a test image with the words “no signal – please wait” appeared.

When the topic of the debate switched, the broadcast resumed. Chinese censors routinely step in to block content from US channels if it turns to accusations against China or critical reporting from inside the country.

Previously the screen simply went black, but a few months ago the test image started appearing with a message about a possible loss of signal.

CNN can only be watched in homes where foreigners live or in international hotels, or by certain authorities or academic institutions.