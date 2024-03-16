Chinese Community In Ghana Sets Up Diabetic and Chronic Wound Treatment Center For Lekma Hospital

The Chinese Society of Ghana has established a state of the Art Diabetic foot and Chronic wound treatment Center Located at the LEKMA Hospital in Accra.

The Centre which is a collaborative effort between the Chinese Community in Ghana ,LEKMA Hospital and the China Guagdong Second Provisional General Hospital is aimed at providing specialized health care for diabetic patients within the confines of the LEKMA Hospital and beyond.

The Chairman of Ghana Association of Chinese societies, Mr Tang Hong, speaking at the opening ceremony of the facility noted that the establishment of the Diabetic Foot and Chronic Wound Treatment Center underscores the pressing need for specialized care in the face of the growing challenges posed by chronic conditions, particularly in the realm of diabetes.

According to him the Chinese Society of Ghana’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare is evident in their investment in healthcare initiatives.

He said the collaboration stands as a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved when organizations and individuals join forces with a shared vision for the greater good.

The occasion also saw to the donation of two (2)sets of VSD instruments as well as hundred (100) sets of PV/PU sponges to the facility by the team from China .

Present at the ceremony were;

Stephen Shum, Executive Secretary General of Ghana Association of Chinese societies ,Dr. Qu Hongying (President of Guangdong Second Provencial General hospital, Li Wenhua (Deputy Secretary) Dr. Li Caihong, Dr. Si Tong, Dr. Du Yushan (Captain of Chinese Medical Team), Dr. Akua Gyimah Asante (Medical Superintendent of LEKMA Hospital who received the donation on behalf of the hospital.