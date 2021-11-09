Chinese company assists Ghanaian school hit by tidal wave

A Chinese company in Ghana on Monday assisted a school in the Ghanian capital Accra in resuming classes in a timely manner after it was hit by a severe tidal wave.

Christ the King of Kings preparatory school, located in Accra’s Jamestown fishing community, was hit by a strong tidal wave that swept across some coastal towns of Ghana over the weekend, leading to flooding and a heap of debris in the classrooms as well as the school’s compound.

Paul Kwame Owusu, Principal of the school, told Xinhua the school was totally immersed and they had to ask a nearby Chinese company for assistance.

CRCC Harbor & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited, contractor of the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Harbor Complex project, responded to the call by deploying some personnel and equipment to collect the flooded water and debris to prepare the school for teaching and learning and reconstructed the main road leading to the school.

Han Yang, a staff of the company, told Xinhua that they have always taken the school as a good friend of theirs, and stood ready to provide any assistance they need.

“This is another demonstration of our friendship with Ghanaians and the fulfillment of our social responsibility,” Han said.

As part of its efforts to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese construction company also donated a batch of medical supplies to aid the pupils at the same school in March. Enditem