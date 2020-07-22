A Zambia government official thanked a Chinese cement company for donating 1,000 pockets of cement towards the construction of a secondary school in Chongwe, a town in Lusaka province of Zambia.

Chongwe district commissioner Robster Mwanza thanked Sinoma Mpande Limestone Company when he addressed teachers and residents during a visit to Palabana secondary school in Palabana ward in the district. The project was being funded by the World Bank Group which proposed that the community makes a 25 percent contribution to the project.

The district commissioner observed that the donation of the 1,000 pockets of cement would go a long way in meeting the community contribution to the project. He said that it is not easy for the community to provide the 25 percent contribution towards the project.

He said that the Chinese company had demonstrated its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility through various donations to community projects. Enditem

Advertisements