Chinese company provides assistance for flooded Ghanaian school

A Chinese company on Thursday came to the rescue of a Ghanaian school hit by floods, enabling it to resume classes soon.

The Christ the King of Kings preparatory school, located in Jamestown, a fishing community in Ghana’s capital, has recently been plagued by flooding caused by constant downpours.

“Both the playground and classrooms were filled with water. For the concern of safety, we had to suspend classes and send the children back home,” said Paul Boateng, the headmaster of the school.

Upon learning the news, CRCC Harbor & Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd, a Chinese company undertaking the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex project, quickly responded by providing assistance.

The company drained and leveled the ground, and paved it with gravel to solve the water accumulation problem which troubled the school in the rainy season.

Noting that the company would do its best to bring the school back to normal, Jin Xiaodong, general manager of the fishing port project, said: “We are fully aware that education is very important for these children and the school will not be troubled by flooding again in the rainy season.”

“We are very grateful to all the staff working on the China-aided project,” Paul said, adding that the classes will resume next Monday and “it is the best gift for the children on the International Children’s Day.”