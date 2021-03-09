Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese constructors of Ghana’s Jamestown Fishing Harbor Complex project on Tuesday said they will strive to complete the project on schedule.

Luo Wei, the project manager of CRCC Harbour and Channel Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese marine engineering company undertaking the construction, told Xinhua that they incorporated strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in their work.

He said the company has been striving to construct the project, adding the company will be able to meet the project timelines based on the scope of work they have done so far.

“So far, we have finished the breakwater construction, and we are currently doing dredging works. The building works and the berth construction will start very soon. We have completed about 20 percent of the entire work,” Luo added.

The China-aided project includes the construction of a harbor basin, hydraulic structures, office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing areas, commercial areas, and some other facilities.

The project, which started on Aug. 20 last year, is expected to be completed on Feb. 20, 2023.