Chinese court confirms Canadian drug trafficker’s death sentence

A court in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning on Tuesday confirmed a death sentence against an accused Canadian drug trafficker.

The appellate said that the death penalty imposed on Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would be upheld.

China’s Supreme People’s Court has to confirm the death sentence in a final step.

Schellenberg initially received a 15-year prison sentence in November 2018.

However, it was found to be too low shortly after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, was arrested in Canada.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused of bank fraud in the United States in connection with violations of sanctions against Iran.

A process is now underway in Canada to decide whether to extradite the businesswoman to the United States.

Since Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, two more Canadians have been held in China, which is why Beijing has been accused of “hostage diplomacy.” Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were charged with espionage.

According to Canadian media report citing people familiar with the process, a verdict against Spavor could be expected this week.

Both governments have called on each other to set their compatriots free again.

In China, convicted drug smugglers face either long prison terms or the death penalty. At least one other Canadian and one Australian had been sentenced to death there in the past two years.