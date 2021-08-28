Chinese doctor trains South Sudanese counterparts in improving medical skills

Ji Weiwei, a member of the eighth batch of the Chinese medical team who has treated more than 300 South Sudanese with common digestive problems since August 2020, is now prioritizing training South Sudanese doctors to do the same.

Ji, a 36-year-old graduate of internal medicine from Anhui Medical University is the youngest among the 15-member Chinese medical team. He told Xinhua on Friday that most digestive disorders he has encountered among his patients are largely caused by irregular feeding and eating unhealthy foods.

Internal medicine focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of injuries and diseases. Ji disclosed that he has handled cases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, GERD, diabetes and hypertension at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

“The main cause of stomach problems among some people here is because they don’t eat regularly and they also don’t eat healthy foods,” Ji said.

“I do a stomach checkup on most of my patients and in some cases, I discover esophageal varices for which I prescribe medicine. In some cases we have removed bowel polyps in the stomach,” he disclosed.

Esophageal varices are enlarged veins in the esophagus, and they are often due to obstructed blood flow through the portal vein, which carries blood from the intestine, pancreas and spleen to the liver.

However, Ji noted that he is unable to handle complex cases due to a lack of experienced doctors, equipment and important medicine for treatment in South Sudan. “So now we just do what we can for the patients,” he said.

It is such challenges that have forced Ji to think of imparting his skills to fellow South Sudanese doctors to help them treat stomach problems.

He plans to train them in using equipment like the Colposcopy to check on patients with stomach problems, in addition to prescribing medicine for various stomach ailments.

“What I have learned is that we still have a lot of things to do, so for me, I am preparing to train South Sudanese doctors to operate the Colposcopy, and I also plan to raise awareness on eating habits like regular eating of healthy foods,” said Ji. Enditem