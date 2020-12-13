Six Chinese doctors have donated 10 wheelchairs and foodstuff worth over 80,000 Kwacha (about 4,000 U.S. dollars) to disabled persons in Zambia to alleviate challenges faced in their mobility.

The doctors from Yueren Medical Center made the donation on Friday to the disabled persons in Luanshya’s Kawama township.

Wei Yueren, director of Yueren Medical Center, said the doctors were committed to helping uplift the living standards of the disabled in communities.

“We are concerned about the health and the plight of the underprivileged people in society,” Wei said when he made the donations.

They also donated foodstuff which included Zambia’s staple food, the meal flour known as mealie-meal.

And receiving the donation on behalf of the disabled former Baluba Ward 23 councillor Gershom Mpundu thanked the Chinese doctors for their gesture to the vulnerable people of Kawama.

“We need more people to come on board and help us to support our disabled friends,” he said.

Mpundu disclosed that the disabled were also lacking decent accommodation and called on other institutions to emulate the Chinese in supporting the vulnerable in society. Enditem