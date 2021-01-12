The Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone is currently working with its National Coronavirus Response Center (NaCOVERC) to check if there is any COVID-19 variant in the country, said NaCOVERC’s Spokesman Solomon Jamiru on Tuesday.

According to him, the Chinese medical team has been very helpful in ensuring that areas like treatment, diagnosis, and other medical-related work in the fight against the pandemic.

” We are working around the clock with the team to carry out a comprehensive test on suspected cases of COVID-19

variant. As at present, we have not discovered any case,” said Jamiru.

Sierra Leone, which had a downward trend on positive COVID-19 cases since the end of August, has seen a turnaround with scores of positive cases recorded almost on a daily basis in recent days since the start of the festive season with 77 deaths.

The country has recorded close to 3,000 COVID-19 positive cases since the first case was discovered in March 2020.