The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda on Thursday donated around 18 tons of necessities here to 300 teachers and their families to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The donations, including an assortment of food supplies such as rice and cooking oil, were handed over by the embassy to the government of Gasabo District, where the beneficiaries live.

Over the years, the Chinese embassy in Rwanda has supported the social and economic development of Rwanda, and special attention is paid to education and local communities, political counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda Xing Yuchun said at the handover ceremony.

The embassy cooperates with central and local governments and non-governmental organizations in Rwanda, as well as the Rwanda-China Alumni Organization, to provide assistance to teachers, students, young people and local communities, she said.

The embassy hopes the latest donation will help improve the lives of those affected by the pandemic, the diplomat added.

Deputy Executive Administrator of Gasabo District Regis Mudaheranwa thanked the embassy for caring about the teachers affected by the pandemic and for its continued support of Rwanda while the central African nation is fighting COVID-19.

China is a very important partner not only for the district, but also for the entire nation, he said, envisaging strengthened relations between the district and the Chinese side.

Over the last several months, funds and medical supplies donated by all walks of life in China have arrived in Rwanda one after another to assist the country’s battle with the novel coronavirus.