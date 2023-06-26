Chinese embassy donates funds to help school in Kenya

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Friday donated 3.26 million Kenyan shillings (about 23,211 U.S. dollars) to Mcedo Beijing School, which is located in the sprawling Mathare slums in the capital of Nairobi.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian hoped that the donation will help improve the school’s teaching environment, teaching resources and venues which have been severely insufficient.

During the donation ceremony, Zhou assured the school’s administration that the embassy will always be present to support the school.

“We are very optimistic in the spirit of the Mcedo Beijing School that we are implementing this program through bilateral channels.

We believe that our bilateral relations and cooperation will continue to get stronger for future benefits,” he said.

“For us, we feel we are one family and one community. On behalf of all my colleagues in the embassy and Chinese community in Kenya, we cherish our special bond, and we are trying to do whatever we can to support your efforts in building abundance through achieving your dreams as reliable friends,” he added.

The school was started in 2001. And in 2007, the Chinese embassy funded the construction of modern buildings for the school.

Later in 2012, with the initiative of the Chinese embassy, the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association organized its Chinese member companies and raised financial resources to support the expansion of the school.

Owing to the financial assistance from Kenya-based Chinese enterprises, the number of students has increased from 360 to 526, said Benedict Kiage, the school’s director.

Mathare, a collection of slums with a population of approximately 500,000 people, is the second-largest urban slum in Kenya after Kibera. Enditem