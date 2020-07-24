The Chinese Embassy donated medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for onward distribution to Ghanaian women and children to support the fight against COVID-19.

The items were presented on behalf of the Chinese First lady, Ms Peng Liyuan and the people of China, as part of efforts to provide assistance to the 53 African countries through the members of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

The medical supplies which were requested by OAFLAD include 66000 nose masks and 240 thermometer guns.

Mr Zhu Jing, Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana, who presented the equipment to Mrs Akufo-Addo in Accra, described year 2020 as the most difficult in the history of mankind.

He said the pandemic had revealed the vulnerability of countries and the need to look out for each other.

He said the purpose of the donation was therefore, to strengthen the peaceful coexistence that exist between China and Ghana especially in these difficult moments.

“I bring you greetings from the First lady of China, H.E Peng Liyuan. I am glad to do this wonderful donation and I know this donation will help build a strong relationship between the two countries.

“This year has been a year when we realized how dependent and connected our world is,” he said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, on her part, expressed profound gratitude to the First Lady of China, government and people of the People’s Republic of China for the donation “in this critical times.”

She said the donation was another proof of the warm relationship between Ghana and China.

“It is heart-warming that, in the midst of this pandemic, Ghana and China have supported one another. H. E Peng Liyuan has cooperated with us in the fight to eradicate HIV- AIDS on the continent,” she said, adding that it was not the first time that the Chinese First Lady was supporting African First Ladies.

Mrs Akufo- Addo said First ladies of the day were at the forefront of bringing development and positive social change to her people.

“We are all committed to ensuring better lives especially for our women and children. We will continue to pursue programmes that benefit our women and children. We will continue to cooperate to share ideas and resources with a common understanding that it is in the interest of humanity.”

She entreated everyone to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols since the virus was no respecter of persons.

“This virus is no respecter of persons, nations or continents. It affects the high and mighty as well as the weak and lowly. It is an equal opportunity offender. Only our collective effort can beat it,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo called on countries to continue to work together and engage each other to defeat COVID-19.

Advertisements