Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, on Thursday received a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment from Mr Zhu Jing, Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana, in Accra.

The donation consists of 16,000 face masks and 100 infrared thermometer guns, which was provided through the Chinese Embassy by the Fujian Provincial People’s Association for Friendship.

The donation forms part of efforts by the Chinese government and people, to help Ghana’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ashitey expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and added, that such support was always welcome.

He noted that the Greater Accra Region had a sister-city relationship with the Fujian province of China.

He said Ghana had also been of support to the province during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mr Ashitey encouraged individuals and organisations to emulate the example of the Chinese.

He called for more of such collaboration because it would further cement relations between the two countries.

Mr Zhu said the Chinese Government and people empathized and stood firmly with the Ghanaian people, as the fight against the pandemic continued.

He said China was the first country to send medical supplies by chattered flight to Ghana, to help fight off the coronavirus.

Mr Zhu said Chinese doctors had also shared experience in disease prevention and control by video conferences with their Ghanaian counterparts, while China’s local authorities and companies were also assisting Ghana in various ways.

“China is ready to work closely with Ghana to implement the measures laid out by President Xi Jinping, at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against Covid-19 on June 17, to help Africa, win the battle against the virus,” he said.

Ghana’s current COVID-19 case count stands at over 39,000 confirmed cases, with more than 36,000 recoveries and 199 deaths.