The Chinese Embassy in Botswana on Monday donated 10 sewing machines and two overlock machines to the office of the First Lady of Botswana Neo Masisi in Gaborone, Botswana.

“I on behalf of the embassy will donate 10 sewing machines and two overlock machines to the First Lady, in order to provide more opportunities for local women to do some contributions to their community, like making face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo at the event.

“In times of disasters, women and children are often the most vulnerable and affected groups. They deserve special care and protection,” said Zhao, adding that the Chinese embassy will continue to join hands with the office of the First Lady in future to help the vulnerable in Botswana and consolidate the results of the pandemic prevention and control.

Neo Masisi expressed her gratitude on behalf of the people of Botswana.

“We receive today’s donations of sewing machines with gratitude from the bottom of our hearts. I am certain that the donations will contribute to the upliftment and welfare of our people,” said Masisi.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has donated food hampers, face masks, batches of medical supplies and shared its anti-pandemic experience without reservation to support Botswana’s COVID-19 response.