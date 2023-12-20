Chinese Embassy in Togo provides care for orphanages

The Chinese Embassy in Togo, with the support of the Chinese community in the West African country, on Monday organized a special evening for children from two orphanages in Lome, the capital of Togo.

The event, entitled “A Family Evening at the Embassy,” was organized for nearly 120 orphans from the SOS Children’s Village and the Support For Suffering Childhood reception center in the Togolese capital.

During the evening, the orphans were invited to dine and discover Chinese cuisine at the Chinese embassy after learning about Chinese culture through Chinese calligraphy and drawings, followed by a demonstration of kung fu and Chinese games for children initiated by the Confucius Institute of the University of Lome.

They were also offered voluntary consultations by the Chinese medical team.

A donation, with a total value of 13 million CFA francs (about 21,716 U.S. dollars) and raised by the Federation of Overseas Chinese living in Togo, was also presented to the National Solidarity Agency, a charity affiliated with the Ministry of Social Action, Promotion of Women and Literacy Monday.

“Friendship between peoples is the basis for harmony between States,” said Chao Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Togo, in his speech at the donation ceremony.

“Taking care of children and young people means taking care of the country’s future,” he stressed, reiterating the Chinese embassy’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with the Togolese government to improve the well-being of vulnerable children so that they can achieve personal fulfillment, make their contribution to the edification of Togo and finally write new chapters in the traditional friendship between the Chinese and Togolese peoples.

On receiving the donation, Koffi Gani, cabinet director of the Ministry of Social Action, Promotion of Women and Literacy, praised the Federation of Overseas Chinese living in Togo for their constant efforts to help underprivileged children during the end-of-year festivities over the past twenty years. He described the gesture by the Chinese community in Togo as “an exemplary show of solidarity,” saying that relations between Togo and China are exemplary.