Chinese enterprises have been encouraged to invest in the fishing sector in the Luanshya district as one way to grow the sector in Zambia, a senior government official has said.

Patrick Maipambe, District Commissioner for Luanshya recalled that last year the Chinese had trained Luanshya farmers in fish farming.

“That is why I am imploring our Chinese partners to be part of the fish farming project in Luanshya, we need them to come and do more fish farming in our district,” Maipambe said in an interview.

“We appreciated their efforts, some of the farmers who were trained by the Chinese are now doing well in their fish farming projects,” he said

Maipambe said the Zambian government was committed to uplifting the living standards of people, especially the youths and women through various economic empowerment programs such as fish farming.

Among the people that have engaged in fish farming are former freedom fighters who have since formed a cooperative and they are already involved in fish farming activities.

Thomas Banda, coordinator for Luanshya district cooperative said he was happy that the small-scale farmers are putting to good use the skills they learned from the Chinese.

“We expect to learn and receive more skills in fish farming from our Chinese counterparts, we hope they invest in the area through partnerships with the locals,” Banda said. Enditem