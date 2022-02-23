Chinese enterprises umbrella body urges members operating in Zimbabwe to continue observing laws

The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe has urged members to develop full knowledge of and abide by Zimbabwe’s laws, regulations and policies in their operations.

The chamber said in a statement issued recently that most Chinese businesses were operating in line with the country’s laws but acknowledged that there were a few companies that were not doing this to the letter.

The statement comes after allegations were raised in some Western and local private media that some Chinese companies were operating against the country’s laws and disregarding environmental, labor and cultural norms.

“The Chinese business community is fully aware of the difficulties and challenges arising from the environment in which they operate and internal factors; it does not deny that a few Chinese companies are wanting in complying with local laws and regulations, corporate management, and community relationships and more needs to be done for improvement,” said the chamber.

“We sincerely welcome objective and fair criticism from the public and efforts by the government to handle issues in a lawful, fair and open manner. This is good for the competitiveness and sustainability of Chinese businesses and thus serves their fundamental interests.”

It said that there were only about 2,000 Chinese citizens in Zimbabwe and they entered into cooperation with locals on the basis of mutual consent and consultation on an equal footing.

“They have never looted Zimbabwe’s natural resources and will never become looters,” the chamber stressed. “Chinese businesses have their own legitimate rights and interests. As any functioning business runs, they need to stay alive by generating reasonable profits. This is business common sense followed by all companies in the world, irrespective of nationality, race, culture, ethics and economic sectors.”

In this respect, the chamber encouraged members to safeguard their legitimate rights within the confines of the law.

“We call upon investors to develop a full knowledge in, and strictly abide by Zimbabwean laws, regulations and policies; honestly adhere to agreements and contracts; and carry out operations and production in accordance with laws and regulations,” the chamber said. “All foreign investors ought to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with law and willingly accept the supervision of the Zimbabwean government and public scrutiny.”

It also called upon investors to conduct their business with integrity, including in registration, application for licenses, negotiation of cooperation conditions and the payment of taxes and fees.

While welcoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call that businesses should seek consent from locals before starting mining ventures, the chamber called on the authorities to help resolve disputes that have arisen between some Chinese investors and some locals in ongoing operations.

“Mining companies should conduct their operations in compliance with the law and take timely, necessary restorative measures for the environment; investors in all sectors should entrench a strong sense in environmental protection and ethics and never discharge any sewage or waste in a way prohibited by the laws and regulations,” the chamber implored.

Employers were also urged to protect the rights and interests of their employees in accordance with the law.

“Investors should follow the statutory requirements on standards and currencies of wages, working hours and workplace safety and improve wages and benefits for workers as their business profits increase,” it added.

Chinese companies were also advised to open communication channels with the media to address questions from the public in relation to their operations. Enditem