A Chinese entrepreneur has expressed interest to assist Zambian youths in waste management ventures with a view of creating jobs for the young people in the country.

Yu Ding who is an expert in waste management has since assisted the youths to come up with a five-year strategic plan for the waste management project.

Charles Musonda, chairman for Bupalo youth cooperative, said Mr Yu is willing to give guidance and be part of waste management project which is being spearheaded by youths in Chingola.

“The Chinese entrepreneur has the expertise to assist in waste management project, our colleague has since drawn a five-year strategic plan from 2021 to 2025 for the waste management project,” he said.

Musonda said the plan will assist in creating jobs for the youths in the district through collection of waste for processing into fertilizer and other products.

“In our first year we are targeting to be collecting waste to be sold to waste processing firms, and in our second year we are looking at setting up a processing plant for fertilizer, just to give a short insight,” he said.

Musonda said the waste management project will help in garbage collection in Chingola thereby supplementing the local municipality to foster the keep Zambia clean and health campaign.

And Bupalo ward councilor Nelius Mumba commended the Chinese for coming to the aid of the youths in the area to offer waste management skills.

“We are happy that the Chinese expert will work with our youths in the establishment of the youth waste management scheme,” he said.

Mumba said the Chinese’s willingness to be part of the youth venture is testimony enough that the bilateral relations between China and Zambia were spilling over on community level.

And Jack Mwape one of the members of the youth cooperative is happy that the coming in of Mr Yu to support the waste management project was bearing fruit.

“Mr Yu’s support to our project has resulted in the formulation of a strategic plan that is supposed to be followed by our cooperative,” he said. Enditem