The U.S. promise on lifting unilateral sanctions against Iran must be put into action immediately, Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, said Friday.
“Regarding the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States (against Iran), China and the parties concerned clearly expressed their concerns at the meeting and they must be lifted immediately,” Wang told Xinhua after the Iran nuclear deal talks.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505