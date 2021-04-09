Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, speaks at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in the Grand Hotel Wien, Vienna, April 6, 2021. /CMG

The U.S. promise on lifting unilateral sanctions against Iran must be put into action immediately, Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, said Friday.

“Regarding the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States (against Iran), China and the parties concerned clearly expressed their concerns at the meeting and they must be lifted immediately,” Wang told Xinhua after the Iran nuclear deal talks.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePlight of the Imprisoned Worsens in the United States
Next articleCo-tenant jailed 15 years for defilement
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here