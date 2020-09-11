The exploration of copper by a Chinese enterprise Changfa Mining Limited at the old Mokambo mine in Mufulira in Zambia’s Copperbelt province will strengthen mining activities in Zambia, an industry group said on Friday.

Luckson Ndhlovu, vice president of Mufulira Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the commitment by Changfa Mining to explore for copper at the old Mokambo mine which was closed in the 1960s is a move in the right direction.

“As a chamber we are happy with the Chinese firm that has expressed interest to check on the content of copper underground and establish the life span of the mine,” he said.

He said the province is rich in copper and modern technology by the Chinese will promote new mining cites in the area.

Further, Ndhlovu called on the Zambian government to market the newly mapped mineralized region in northern and central provinces to China to help bring in would-be investors in the mining sector from the Asian country.

Ndhlovu also called for strengthened bilateral cooperation by signing Memorandum of Understandings in various economic sectors such as mining.